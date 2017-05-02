Eggs are considered a near perfect food—they’re low in calories, full of protein, and studies have shown they don’t raise cholesterol after all. Pair 'em with sweet potatoes—which have more vitamin A, fiber, and potassium than regular spuds—a wholesome carb that contains anti-inflammatory compounds and you've got a winning combination.
If you want a power breakfast that'll give you the energy to come at your day full-throttle, then throw together this satisfying recipe. The sweetness from the chorizo and sweet potatoes is offset by savory eggs and creamy guacamole.
Nutritional per serving:
445 calories, 22g protein, 30g carbs, 28g fat
Make 60-second guacamole: Place all ingredients in a large bowl or a mortar and pestle and smash.
Sauté chorizo in a pan for 3 minutes over medium-high heat. Add sweet potatoes, onions, salt, and pepper and stir to combine. Cover and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.
Remove lid and stir, then cook uncovered until sweet potaoes have a crisp crust and a tender center, about 5 minutes.
In a separate pan, fry eggs. Transfer chorizo hash to a plate, top with eggs, 5 tbsp of guacamole, and hot sauce, if desired.