Eggs are considered a near perfect food—they’re low in calories, full of protein, and studies have shown they don’t raise cholesterol after all. Pair 'em with sweet potatoes—which have more vitamin A, fiber, and potassium than regular spuds—a wholesome carb that contains anti-inflammatory compounds and you've got a winning combination.

If you want a power breakfast that'll give you the energy to come at your day full-throttle, then throw together this satisfying recipe. The sweetness from the chorizo and sweet potatoes is offset by savory eggs and creamy guacamole.

High-protein recipes Venison-bison bowl of doom You want the ultimate muscle-building bowl of Paleo-powered protein?

Nutritional per serving:

445 calories, 22g protein, 30g carbs, 28g fat