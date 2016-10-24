Great sex depends on two things: a strong heart and open, clog-free arteries. To achieve both, you want to boost circulation and testosterone first and foremost. Ramping up levels of antioxidants will help everything work optimally, too it's your second line of defense.

To improve circulation, you need nitrates, potassium, choline, and arginine. If you're looking to boost testosterone, you'll want to incorporate foods with vitamin D, zinc, magnesium, and selenium into your diet. To amp up antioxidants, you need carotenoids, flavonoids, and polyphenols.

We've mapped out where to get each of these compounds in 62 natural, whole foods. Buy these items in bulk—now.