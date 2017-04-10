Tim Tebow might have this baseball thing figured out after all.

After bouncing around the NFL and not being able to find a starting (or a backup) job, Tebow picked up his bat and glove and tried out for the majors, getting a minor-league contract from the New York Mets. And while the old fogeys in the sports pages think it's unlikely that Tebow will ever see The Show, he’s making quite the impression on his new teammates at the Mets' Class-A affiliate, the Columbia Fireflies.

Baseball 30 MLB players absolutely crushing gym workouts These guys are getting shredded in the weight room.

So while Tebow may just be in the farm league, we here at Men's Fitness recognize his status as a once-in-a-generation athlete—the guy who seems to always shine in clutch moments, the All-American who draws crowds wherever he goes, the Heisman Trophy winner with an eponymous touchdown celebration—we've decided to track every single one of his homers in the 2017 season.

Tebow home run #2:

In the Fireflies' third game of the season, Tebow launched another home run—a three-run shot to help fuel a 6-0 victory over the Augusta Greenjackets on April 9:

Tim Tebow with his second homerun of the season! It was a 3-run HR to Right Field. #LetsGlow pic.twitter.com/jrusDpU6EL — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) April 9, 2017

Tebow home run #1:

In his first at-bat of the minor-league season, Tebow launched a two-run homer:

If Tebow keeps making plays like this for the Mets, he may find himself promoted a level or two by the end of the season. We can dream, right?

In the meantime, if you want to boost your home run swing and defensive skills with a workout, try these options from Men's Fitness and see results:

Baseball The 5-tool baseball workout Develop your skills with this major-league routine.

Baseball 4 simple steps to help you crush a home run Knock one out of the park with this ball-cracking how-to.

Baseball The 10 best exercises for pitchers Add arm strength and speed with this workout.