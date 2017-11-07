The producers of MLB The Show 18 have somehow managed to fit 6'7", 282-pound Aaron Judge on the cover of a video game.

It was certainly in their best interests to do so, seeing as the man tallied a laundry list of accomplishments during his first full season in the big leagues.

The Bomber notched 52 home runs, more than any other American Leaguer, and became the only rookie to eclipse 50 home runs in a season. He slugged 114 RBIs, and his OPS (on-base plus slugging) was 1.049, behind only Mike Trout.

The season may be over, but Judge is still doing things no Yankee has ever done—this time, appearing on the cover of The Show. The MVP candidate joins Ken Griffey Jr., Miguel Cabrera and David Wright, among other MLB legends who have graced the game's cover.

MLB The Show 18 drops on March 23 for pre-order customers and March 27 for everyone else.