Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is one of the top young stars in Major League Baseball.

After winning the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year award, Correa put up career-high numbers in 2016 in batting average, RBI, walks, runs scored, and slugging percentage.

In 2017, he was on pace to shatter those numbers before going down with a torn ligament in his left thumb in July. Even though he missed nearly two months of baseball following that injury, one thing remains clear: Correa’s ceiling is only getting higher and higher.

Now that he’s back, the Astros have their sights set on the World Series.

The 6'4", 220-lb stud has been a key part of the Astros’ success in recent years, and that’s due in part to all the hard work he puts in at the gym. During the off-season, Correa trains in the weight room at least two hours per day, working out with squats, abs rollouts, deadlifts, and core exercises.

“Core strength is so important—it’s my favorite workout,” Correa told Men’s Fitness ahead of the 2017 season. “A lot of baseball moves come from your core—a strong core helps you to hit, play defense, dive for the ball, to throw. I work hard on keeping my legs strong too. I use squats, split squats, [and] hamstring workouts to build muscle and make sure my legs have the strength to stay healthy for all 162 games.”

Correa is leading a new group of athletic, powerful, home run-hitting shortstops into the future—and he won’t be satisfied until he brings Houston a championship.

Here’s a look at Correa’s fittest workout posts.