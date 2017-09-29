It’s no secret that Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton is a home run-hitting beast.

That’s why he features so heavily on our list of the strongest, most powerful home runs in Major League Baseball since 2000.

But no matter what way you look at it, Stanton’s 2017 season has been one for for the history books.

Through 156 games (as of September 28), Stanton’s hit 59 home runs, the most in baseball since Ryan Howard had 58 back in 2006. By hitting that number, Stanton became just the third player in baseball history to blast that many home runs in his age-27-or-younger season, joining legends Babe Ruth and Roger Maris in the record books.

Want more eye-popping stats? Stanton’s home runs have travelled a total 4.67 miles, and his 59th homer of the season reached an 118.7mph exit velocity, his high mark of the year, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

So yeah, Stanton can really mash. For all his natural ability, Stanton doesn’t take it easy in the gym either. Just look at his upper body:

Here are three of Stanton's fittest workout posts on Instagram.

(All stats for Stanton are through 156 games, as of Sept. 28, 2017)