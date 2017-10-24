The World Series is finally here.

After the long, grueling journey of intense off-season workouts, spring training, and a 162-game regular-season schedule, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are set to battle for the 113th World Series in baseball history.

Stars like Clayton Kershaw, José Altuve, Cody Bellinger, Dallas Keuchel, Kenley Jansen, Carlos Correa, Yu Darvish, Justin Turner, and Yasiel Puig will be center stage, and one—or more—of those players could finish the season as a World Series hero.

2017 marks the first time that regular-season record decides home-field advantage in the World Series. (From 2003 until this year, the All-Star game result decided home-field advantage; before that, the American League and National League alternated.) That means the Dodgers host the first two games of the series before things shift to Houston for three (if necessary), and then will finish up for the final two games (if necessary) in Los Angeles.

Here are five things to watch in the 2017 World Series.

Want more World Series coverage? Check out the workouts, exercises, and training these players used to get shredded for the season: