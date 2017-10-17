The best basketball players in the world are ready to hit the hardwood.

The NBA season is back after a drama-filled summer of big-name trades—Kyrie Irving, welcome to Boston! Carmelo Anthony, welcome to Oklahoma City!—that reshaped the balance of power in the league.

Well, sort of. The Golden State Warriors remain the favorites to repeat as NBA champions, but that hasn’t stopped players like LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard, John Wall, and Karl-Anthony Towns from hitting the gym to take their best shot at the champs.

James and his Cavaliers teammates hit the gym soon after falling to the Warriors in the NBA Finals, and now “The King” has two new friends—old buddy Dwyane Wade and old rival Derrick Rose—to help him try and dethrone Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

Here’s a look at how 15 NBA players trained for the 2017-18 season.

The NBA season tips off on Tuesday, October 17 with the Boston Celtics @ the Cleveland Cavilers at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, and the Houston Rockets @ the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT.