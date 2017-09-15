NBA All-Star and 2016 Olympian Jimmy Butler is flying high.

The Minnesota Timberwolves forward and former Chicago Bulls franchise cornerstone is coming off the best year of his career, setting highs in points, rebounds, and assists per game—but he’s still hungry for more.

Butler was traded to the Wolves during the 2017 off-season, reuniting him with his former coach Tom Thibodeau, who is known for his physically demanding practices. Based on his Instagram, Butler is more than ready for it:

i promise everyday im just tryna be better than the person im looking at in this picture. A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Although he’s just 28 years old, Butler is now the grizzled veteran among a group of athletic, young stars, including Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

Despite the change in scenery for Butler, the move hasn’t tempered his motivation or workout habits. In fact, he’s training as hard as ever—even when he’s on vacation.

Here’s how Butler’s training and getting ready for the 2017-18 season.