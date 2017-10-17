After one of the most drama-filled summers in recent memory—big trades, mega free-agent deals, and social media beefs—the 2017-2018 NBA season is finally here.

All the dust has settled. The talk has been talked. Now, teams will put it all on the court night after night to play things out.

Some things, of course, remain the same. The Golden State Warriors appear to be unstoppable after taking down LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, but the Western Conference is as All-Star-packed as ever with Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Butler, Paul George, and Paul Millsap changing conferences and going East to West.

Young players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Joel Embiid will continue to develop into potential stars, while savvy vets like Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose will try and make another deep playoff run before they hang things up.

Here’s a look at the storylines to watch for the 2017-18 season.

The NBA season tips off on Tuesday, October 17 with the Boston Celtics @ the Cleveland Cavilers at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, and the Houston Rockets @ the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT.