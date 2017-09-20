The NBA and Nike have partnered to release a new look for NBA players and fans. In an event in Los Angeles, each NBA team sent one player to reveal the new-look alternate uniforms. Some of the jerseys look exactly the same as in previous years, while others may make you grab your wallet with anxiety for the release date.

Heading into this season, all teams will be sporting Nike-logo uniforms, except for the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets will have the "Jumpman" logo on their jerseys, of course, because their owner happens to be a guy by the name of Michael Jordan.

Yes, a handful of the teams decided not to change their design. But the ones that did switch it up helped Nike make a statement with these new uniforms.

Heres a look at our top seven NBA Nike jerseys.