It didn't happen often, but every once in a while a brave baller with some serious hops dunked over 15-time NBA All-Star, Shaquille O'Neal.

Now we can add Nate Robinson to the list. Standing at just 5'9", the talented point guard demonstrated his knack for dunking while filming with the 7'1" goliath on the set of Uncle Drew.

The film is based on Kyrie Irving's hysterical Pepsi commercials where he dresses as a crusty, old basketball legend who schools players half his age on the court. Joining him? Robinson and O'Neal, of course.

They're hardly recognizable, though.

Exclusive first look: Kyrie Irving and the cast of the upcoming @UncleDrewFilm.



Can you name all the NBA stars? pic.twitter.com/WkTvas81il — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2017

Back in 2010, when Robinson was playing for the Boston Celtics, he decided to attempt one of his aerial assaults on Shaq during a team practice. And even though the big man had his back turned, the throw down was epic.

And if you're wondering if Robinson still has the power to perform such a stunt, just watch this video:

Dammit @naterobinson got me again the only one that has ever dunked on me, he need to be back in the league #stillgotit A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

The Diesel was so impressed, he even made a pitch for the high-flyer to be given another shot to play in the Association.