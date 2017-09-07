NFL wide receiver Brandin Cooks is so fast, he might be able to give Usain Bolt a run for his money.

The New England Patriots receiver put up a blazing-fast 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine (the second-fastest time among all athletes, according to NFL.com). And in 2016, while playing with the New Orleans Saints, he set a league record by becoming the first player in NFL history to score touchdowns of 85 yards or longer over his team's first five games of the season.

So yeah, Cooks is an exceptional athlete.

The Patriots acquired Cooks in a trade with the Saints during the offseason, and while it looked like a good move before, it looks even better now: The Pats lost their top receiver, Julian Edelman, for the season with an ACL injury, meaning Cooks is going to be even more integral for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s offense.

Cooks has been preparing for his Patriots debut with a range of workouts, including sled pulls, cable rows, pushups, and much more.

Here are 7 ways Cooks trained to get ready for the 2017 season.