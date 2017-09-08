Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is back and stronger than ever.

After missing the entire 2016 season due to suspension, Bryant is prepared to give Pittsburgh another explosive deep threat in the passing game alongside superstar Antonio Brown (who showed off 15 of his best workouts on social media).

The 6'4”, 211-lb Bryant had a breakout season in 2015, making 50 catches for 765 yards, and six touchdowns—along with an absolutely incredible touchdown that included a flip against the Bengals in the playoffs—but he had to stay away from the Steelers while serving his suspension in 2016.

Even though Bryant had a rude awakening due to the ban, he used it as motivation to get even better. Bryant spoke with ESPN about his return this season, and described the body transformation he went through while working out away from the team.

Bryant worked out so much during his suspension—perhaps channeling ageless teammate and workout warrior James Harrison—that he ended up adding too much muscle, bulking up to around 233lbs. So when he got back, Bryant slimmed down to 220lbs and just 5% body fat.

Bryant changed his diet: cutting out fast food, eating steak and sweet potatoes, and fueling his workouts with milk and chocolate protein mix. His favorite go-to workouts during this time were squats and weighted jumps.

"It was like, all right, if we're going to do this, we have to commit ourselves to it," Bryant said to ESPN. "It worked out great. I just saw immediate results, so I kept going."

Now, Bryant is hoping to pick up where he left off.

Here are seven ways Bryant got ready for the 2017 season.