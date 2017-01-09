Sometimes the sequel is better than the original.

After Alabama won a thrilling title game in 2016, beating the Tigers 45-40 despite a historic performance from Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, the team from South Carolina got their revenge. Watson rallied his team back from a late deficit and hit Hunter Renfrow in the end zone with 1-second left on the clock to earn the 35-31 victory—the first title for Clemson since 1981.

Watson and the Tigers had to come back twice in the last five minutes of the game, including after Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on a 30-yard scramble late to take the lead. That gave Alabama a 31-28 lead, but there was still 2:07 left on the clock, plenty of time for Watson to bring his team back—and he did.

Both teams were loaded with talent—we put together a list of the 10 most shredded players in this game and the workouts that got them there—but it was Clemson who came out on top.

The title game was a thriller and now Clemson are the national champions.

See our recap of the game below.

Fourth Quarter - Clemson 35, Alabama 31

Clemson scores a last-second touchdown for the win:

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter - Alabama 31, Clemson 28

Alabama takes back the lead with an amazing run by Jalen Hurts. Wow, how did he do that? Probably because he squats like this.

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter - Clemson 28, Alabama 24

Wayne Gallman scores after Deshaun Watson almost sneaks in to give Clemson their first lead of the game:

 

Fourth Quarter - Alabama 24, Clemson 21

Mike Williams for the touchdown! Clemson cuts the lead. Nice comeback for Williams after taking that hard hit early.

 

 

 

Third Quarter - Alabama 24, Clemson 14

Wow:

 

OJ Howard gets loose! Just like he did in last year's game. Longest TD given up by Clemson this season.

 

 

Quite the hit:

 

 

Clemson back in it! 17-14 after a strike to Hunter Renfrow.

Alabama adds a field goal from Adam Griffith, extends lead to 17-7.

 

 

What a hit—knocked out the mouthpiece:

 

Band nerves:

 

 

Last year there were 28 total points scored in the first half. The game ended 45-40. Lots of football left.

First half highlights:

Halftime - Alabama 14, Clemson 7

Close game. Second half coming.

Second Quarter: Alabama 14, Clemson 7

TD number 2:

Go Bo go!


BO again! Bo with a big touchdown run for Alabama:

 

Bama defense is playing well:

Great start for Bama:

First Quarter: Alabama 7, Clemson 0

46 yards allowed by Bama, tough start for Clemson. First quarter ends.

Perfect punt by Bama:

Bo was always HUGE:

Ryan Anderson with the fumble receovery. 28th takeaway for the Bama defense this season.

Bama is bringing it:

Clemson gets a hand in on the punt:

 

Bama has the ball back after a stop against Clemson.

Williams takes a huge hit from Brown, he's out for now.

Bo gets in:

BO KNOWS. Scarbrough takes the ball and uses a block from OJ Howard for a 25-yard touchdown on a fantastic run.

 

 

TONY BROWN (one of our shredded stars) with the stop on 4th-and-1 for Alabama. Clemson is stopped, turnover on downs.

 

Watson gets sacked by the monster Alabama offensve line. Penalty gets the Tigers to midfield.

Deshaun Watson takes the field for the first time

Alabama stopped, three and out. Now to Clemson

Next play: Big Bo Scarbrough is stuffed at the line.

Statement play? Clemson bats down the first pass thrown by Jalen Hurts.

Can Clemson beat Bama after losing last season?

Alabama receives the opening kickoff from Clemson.

Bama takes the field

Clemson takes the field:

Linebacker Ben Boulware gets Clemson fired up:

 

Legendary Bama running backs at the game:

 

Lee Corso picks Bama:

 

Peyton with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney:

 

A look inside the locker rooms:

 

This is what everyone is playing for. Legacy time:

 

D-Henry here:

 

Almost time:

 

Looking strong:

 

Peyton Manning is here:

 

Watson is ready for another historic performance:

 

 

 

This is a historic game for many reasons. Here's another one:

 

National champion and Heisman winner Derrick Henry in the house:

 

The really-Pre-Game

Check out our rundown about 10 of the most shredded players in the title game:

 

 

It's almost game time:

 

Will Watson show up again?

 

Bama is ready:

 

#NationalChampionship 2017. #RollTide

