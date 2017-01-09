Sometimes the sequel is better than the original.

After Alabama won a thrilling title game in 2016, beating the Tigers 45-40 despite a historic performance from Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, the team from South Carolina got their revenge. Watson rallied his team back from a late deficit and hit Hunter Renfrow in the end zone with 1-second left on the clock to earn the 35-31 victory—the first title for Clemson since 1981.

Watson and the Tigers had to come back twice in the last five minutes of the game, including after Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on a 30-yard scramble late to take the lead. That gave Alabama a 31-28 lead, but there was still 2:07 left on the clock, plenty of time for Watson to bring his team back—and he did.

Both teams were loaded with talent—we put together a list of the 10 most shredded players in this game and the workouts that got them there—but it was Clemson who came out on top.

The title game was a thriller and now Clemson are the national champions.

See our recap of the game below.

Fourth Quarter - Clemson 35, Alabama 31

Clemson scores a last-second touchdown for the win:

CLEMSON WINS THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!!! pic.twitter.com/ChNKHgOrDZ — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) January 10, 2017

WOWOWOWOWOWOW.



Clemson takes the 35-31 lead with 1 second left! pic.twitter.com/okgJuGIJ6u — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

Hunter Renfrow welcome to history. https://t.co/opLhldYSza — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

Fourth Quarter - Alabama 31, Clemson 28

Alabama takes back the lead with an amazing run by Jalen Hurts. Wow, how did he do that? Probably because he squats like this.

Fourth Quarter - Clemson 28, Alabama 24

Wayne Gallman scores after Deshaun Watson almost sneaks in to give Clemson their first lead of the game:

Wayne Gallman powers it up the middle for the 1-yard TD run to give #Clemson the lead! #ALLIN #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/sIExDVvJNh — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) January 10, 2017

Fourth Quarter - Alabama 24, Clemson 21

When it's a 3-pt game in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/V1IMqBHkqs — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 10, 2017

Mike Williams for the touchdown! Clemson cuts the lead. Nice comeback for Williams after taking that hard hit early.

Deshaun Watson: 40 touchdown passes this season, tying Jameis Winston's ACC record for most in one season. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 10, 2017

Clemson's 177 yards after the catch tonight are already the most Alabama has allowed in a game this season. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 10, 2017

"If Alabama wins this game & Reuben Foster isn't the MVP it's an absolute sham" @GregMcElroy #FinebaumFilmRoom pic.twitter.com/ld1hidEaLW — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 10, 2017

Third Quarter - Alabama 24, Clemson 14

Wow:

O.J. Howard with another HUGE TD in the National Championship!! @AlabamaFTBL takes the 24-14 lead #SidelineCam https://t.co/FdEjnf634G — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 10, 2017

OJ Howard gets loose! Just like he did in last year's game. Longest TD given up by Clemson this season.

OJ!!!



Howard takes it 68-yards TO. THE. HOUSE!! pic.twitter.com/nlLQO7ZJkh — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

O.J. Howard has five TD in the last two seasons. Three of them have come in CFP championship games. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 10, 2017

Quite the hit:

11:05 p.m.

Watson has thrown a TD pass in 31 straight games. His 48th touchdown this season breaks the Clemson TD responsibility record for a season. — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 10, 2017

10:55 p.m.

Clemson back in it! 17-14 after a strike to Hunter Renfrow.

Clemson back in it. pic.twitter.com/oXMKgri7uF — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 10, 2017

10:35 p.m.

Alabama adds a field goal from Adam Griffith, extends lead to 17-7.

What a hit—knocked out the mouthpiece:

The view from our seats tonight as Clemson and Deshaun Watson scored their first touchdown.#ALLIN #RollTide #nationalchampionship pic.twitter.com/HvjvKTYkHp — Mike & Mike (@MikeAndMike) January 10, 2017

Band nerves:

It's not just the players under pressure #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/3IAUARrtye — Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) January 10, 2017

10:30 p.m.

Last year there were 28 total points scored in the first half. The game ended 45-40. Lots of football left.

Gun show:

Head ref tonight Mike Defee, when he isn't in stripes, is the president of an industrial contractor in Texas pic.twitter.com/kRejK3iwEe — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2017

10:20 p.m.

First half highlights:

Alabama leads Clemson 14-7 at half. Here are the highlights in our 1st half recap heard on @ESPNRadio. #nationalchampionship #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/tO6MJFwb6j — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) January 10, 2017

Halftime - Alabama 14, Clemson 7

America:

A big THANK YOU to our special guests who helped us honor America during the #NationalChampionship National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/x6BhYdxJxT — CFBPlayoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 10, 2017

10:11 p.m.

Star of the game so far—Jacked Ref:

Arguing over here on ESPNU, whether the ref for this game is more a bicep or a tricep man.#Megacast #TheCoolRoom pic.twitter.com/WGoALlS5XZ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 10, 2017

Close game. Second half coming.

A first half sealed with a kiss.



It's Alabama 14, Clemson 7 on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/k7ZO4inVOZ — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2017

10:01 p.m.

Swinney - "It's 14-7 and we get the ball to start the second half." pic.twitter.com/FjsnhgYdjJ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 10, 2017

I DO HERE PROCLAIM THAT FREE WEIGHTS ARE GREATER THAN MACHINE WEIGHS pic.twitter.com/JPlCzRN6V5 — Steve Braband (@stevebraband) January 10, 2017

Second Quarter: Alabama 14, Clemson 7

9:45 p.m.

Deshaun Watson’s touchdown was the first rushing TD Alabama has allowed to a quarterback this season. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 10, 2017

Pylon cam STILL undefeated pic.twitter.com/uefBRTZ9ro — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

9:41 p.m.

TOUCHDOWN CLEMSON!



Deshaun runs it in from 8 yards out to cut the Alabama lead to 14-7! pic.twitter.com/BAPXPJFS0S — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

9:35 p.m.

When you sit down in the stands to watch the #BCSNationalChampionship, and the fan sitting next to you is Jon Gruden. pic.twitter.com/aZYRCrbRM1 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 10, 2017



This guy never skips an arm day:

9:27 p.m.

TD number 2:

Go Bo go!

These Bo Scarbrough highlights are RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/Dxeb5ibLYI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 10, 2017



Big dudes:

That's a whole lot of talent in one pic! Alabama to the NFL. #RollTide #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/5NCRxSe7Y0 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) January 10, 2017

9:24 p.m.

BO again! Bo with a big touchdown run for Alabama:

BO. AGAIN.



No. 9 runs it in from 37-yards to give Alabama the 14-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/AT1u9nltxF — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

9:17 p.m.

Bama defense is playing well:

9:10 p.m.

Great start for Bama:

Alabama has the lead at the end of the 1st quarter.



Clemson hasn't trailed after the 1st quarter in any game this season. pic.twitter.com/vvTkddqqk1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2017

First Quarter: Alabama 7, Clemson 0

46 yards allowed by Bama, tough start for Clemson. First quarter ends.

Perfect punt by Bama:

This was a beautiful punt pic.twitter.com/vtF8olABIZ — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

Bo was always HUGE:

Took this pic of Bo Scarbrough when he was in 10th grade pic.twitter.com/rpbnaWl99q — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) January 10, 2017

8:58 p.m.

Ryan Anderson with the fumble receovery. 28th takeaway for the Bama defense this season.

Bama is bringing it:

Alabama’s Reuben Foster appeared to get away with targeting on Clemson’s opening drive: https://t.co/Hiv8C91zQw https://t.co/RmZxHClApN — USA TODAY Sports (@USATODAYsports) January 10, 2017

8:50 p.m.

Clemson gets a hand in on the punt:

8:45 p.m.

Bama has the ball back after a stop against Clemson.

Williams takes a huge hit from Brown, he's out for now.

8:39 p.m.

Bo gets in:

8:34 p.m.

BO KNOWS. Scarbrough takes the ball and uses a block from OJ Howard for a 25-yard touchdown on a fantastic run.

TONY BROWN (one of our shredded stars) with the stop on 4th-and-1 for Alabama. Clemson is stopped, turnover on downs.

8:26 p.m.

Oh yeah:

when every day is arm day pic.twitter.com/V9i7kACi1l — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

Watson gets sacked by the monster Alabama offensve line. Penalty gets the Tigers to midfield.

8:23 p.m.

Deshaun Watson takes the field for the first time

Alabama stopped, three and out. Now to Clemson

8:20 p.m.

Next play: Big Bo Scarbrough is stuffed at the line.

Statement play? Clemson bats down the first pass thrown by Jalen Hurts.

Can Clemson beat Bama after losing last season?

Kickoff Time - 8:17 p.m.

Alabama receives the opening kickoff from Clemson.

8:10 p.m.

Bama takes the field

Clemson takes the field:

Linebacker Ben Boulware gets Clemson fired up:

That Ben Boulware pump up speech https://t.co/ZIiQzPM6oR — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

Legendary Bama running backs at the game:

Lee Corso picks Bama:

Corso says the Tide will roll.



In his last pick of the season, Coach likes Bama. You agree? pic.twitter.com/khhgbe3l4B — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2017

Peyton with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney:

Peyton Manning in the house for the #NationalChampionship!: @perryknotts/NFL A photo posted by NFL (@nfl) on Jan 9, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

A look inside the locker rooms:

A photo posted by espn (@espn) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

8:01 p.m.

This is what everyone is playing for. Legacy time:

7:56 p.m. - Right before kickoff:

D-Henry here:

Derrick Henry keeping a close eye on the @AlabamaFTBL RB drills. https://t.co/Un9s7HXDRE — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

Almost time:

Looking strong:

Pre-Game

Peyton Manning is here:

Watson is ready for another historic performance:

The winningest active QB in the FBS has arrived in Tampa. #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/IdDjwA8yjS — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2017

This is a historic game for many reasons. Here's another one:

For the first time since a championship game was introduced in 1998, there will be a rematch of the previous year’s championship matchup. pic.twitter.com/tbM9YSYs0f — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 9, 2017

National champion and Heisman winner Derrick Henry in the house:

The really-Pre-Game

Check out our rundown about 10 of the most shredded players in the title game:

It's almost game time:

Will Watson show up again?

"I'm going with Clemson to win the game tonight because I believe Deshaun Watson's going to play big in another big contest" @JessePalmerABC pic.twitter.com/8wr2SfxNXm — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 9, 2017

Bama is ready: