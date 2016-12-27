The final countdown is here—the fantasy playoffs are ready to finish up.

Welcome to the post-Week 16 installment of the Waiver Wire weekly series for the 2016 fantasy football season. As always, the ownership numbers are taken from Fleaflicker leagues.

For many, the 2016 fantasy football season is nearly over, with only Monday Night Football of Week 16 standing between your league and crowning a champion. However, there are still a select few out there who play into Week 17 and we will never forget you. That said, these will be briefer reports with no long-term plans to consider.

Week 16 was a rough one for injuries, headlined by Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota suffering fractured fibulas alongside Carlos Hyde tearing his MCL. Tyler Lockett appeared to suffer an ugly lower right leg injury, and fellow Seahawk Thomas Rawls has a bruised shoulder and did not play in the second half. Tampa Bay’s Cameron Brate absorbed a hit to his lower back that took him out of the game, with Donte Moncrief (shoulder), DeSean Jackson (jaw), Kenny Britt (shoulder), T.J. Yeldon (ankle) and Chris Ivory (hamstring) also being forced from their respective games. Whew.

