For Odell Beckham Jr., being one of the best players in the NFL isn’t enough. He wants to be even better.

Since breaking out as a rookie in 2014 with the one-handed “catch seen around the world,” Beckham’s been in the spotlight no matter what he does. Even when he doesn’t do something, it becomes news, too.

The latest example of this came when Beckham didn’t attend the first set of voluntary offseason workouts with the Giants, sparking some in the sports media to wonder if it set a bad example that Beckham wasn't there.

But Beckham wasn’t absent from those workouts because he was sitting around the house or partying with Drake.

In fact, Beckham was doing the exact opposite:

I never seen a workout quite like this. Just a constant stream of footwork drills, resistance drills, and then this, which doesn't look fun pic.twitter.com/QEGDDVI6OR — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 25, 2017

The ultra-talented wideout was in the gym working out with Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter and his trainer, Jamal Liggin, the man who helps NFL players get faster than fast. If anyone knows how hard Beckham works, it’s Liggin.

“Odell is ready to work, no matter what the situation is,” Liggin told Men’s Fitness. “One time, he landed in Los Angeles at midnight and called me up to do a workout. We ended up doing an intense session from 2 a.m to 4 a.m. That’s the kind of guy Odell is and how dedicated he is.”

Beckham went through a similar workout with Carter and Liggin that included weightlifting, agility drills, and even catching bricks—something NFL great Jerry Rice used to do to strengthen his hands:

Here's a few more videos from @OBJ_3 workout today... this is some brick catching drill that evidently Jerry Rice invented. pic.twitter.com/YM4KAXWz4P — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 25, 2017



The most intense workout, though, was “the tennis ball drill,” a move that Liggin developed to help Beckham—and other NFL players he trains—with hand-eye coordination, agility, and change of direction.

The drill has Liggin tossing two tennis balls at Beckham, who has to catch them while changing direction and toss them back to Liggin before jumping back to the other ball:

The critique @criscarter80 had on this drill was that you're supposed to write numbers on the tennis balls and call them out when you catch pic.twitter.com/dr9e4HXPca — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 25, 2017



“Football players have to do so many things with their eyes,” Liggin says. “They have to be aware of what their lower body and upper body is doing at the same time. For Odell, he has to watch what the quarterback’s doing, watch the cornerbacks on him, watch his feet, and then find the ball. It’s about the footwork and helping with reaction time, vision, and explosiveness."

Here's another look at Beckham doing the drill with Liggin:

Beckham is ready to take yet another step in his NFL career—and this year could be his best yet.

Here’s a look at some of the other ways Beckham has been working out this offseason:

7. A compilation of Beckham doing the bench press, power cleans, dumbbell workouts, and resistance drills:

Roll the pressure up... @obj @obj @obj #JLT (🎥: @georgejefff ) A post shared by Jamal Liggin (@jamalliggin) on May 23, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

6. Beckham hits the stairclimber with Drake as his soundtrack:

The hardest part about gettin to the top of the ladder is gettin thru the crowd at the bottom... A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

5. Beckham gets ready for a lift:

"Better c'mon wit my check then..." A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

4. Beckham's own personal pushup challenge:

A lot of em goin bad on me, please one at a time.!! #MeanTht A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

3. Beckham pumps-up with some dumbbell box jumps:

Never gon lose... A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:01pm PST

2. Beckham gets in some wall throws:

To feel success you gotta struggle .... #LastSetShawty A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:26pm PST

1. Beckham shows off the lifts that get him strong enough to make amazing one-handed catches: