The NFL is back.

From J.J. Watt putting the city of Houston on his back, to Tom Brady and the Patriots getting "Hunt-ed" at home, to a player not named Odell Beckham Jr. making a tremendous, one-handed catch in a Giants-Cowboys game, the NFL's opening weekend brought forth a bag of mixed emotions—and plenty of action.

Click through to see which players made Week 1 a week to remember, and be sure to check back every week to see the top performances, players, and moments from NFL football.

Kahleel Bragg contributed photo research to this story.

View gallery (5)