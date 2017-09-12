The NFL is back.

From J.J. Watt putting the city of Houston on his back, to Tom Brady and the Patriots getting "Hunt-ed" at home, to a player not named Odell Beckham Jr. making a tremendous, one-handed catch in a Giants-Cowboys game, the NFL's opening weekend brought forth a bag of mixed emotions—and plenty of action.

Click through to see which players made Week 1 a week to remember, and be sure to check back every week to see the top performances, players, and moments from NFL football.

Kahleel Bragg contributed photo research to this story.