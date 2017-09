Travis Kelce hauled in eight of 10 targets for 103 yards and a score in Kansas City's 27-20 victory over the Eagles. He, for the third straight game, received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty—this time for taunting, which is, in some way, less egregious than last week's gaffe—but ultimately helped the Chiefs to a 2-0 record. The team looks like one of the best in the league after two weeks.