Bears rookie safety Eddie Jackson made some history himself on Sunday, as he became the first player in NFL history to score multiple defensive touchdowns of at least 75 yards in the same game, according to ESPN, en route to a 17-3 victory over the Panthers. The Bears needed all that help as their starting QB completed four passes all game. Literally just four passes all game.

On the game’s first drive, Jackson scooped up what was deemed a Cam Newton fumble, and returned it 75 yards for a score. Then, in the second quarter, he picked off Newton and took it 76 yards to the house.

Also according to ESPN, Jackson is the first player with two defensive TDs in a game since Tennessee’s Zach Brown did it in the final week of 2012. He also became the first player to return both a fumble and an interception for a touchdown in the same game since then-Chargers defensive back Anotnio Cromartie did it in Week 8 of 2007.