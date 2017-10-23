We’re not sidelined for two months and our streak of bringing you the best on NFL action is still intact, so don’t run and hide from our dirty hits. (And here's an unsolicited Monday reminder for you: Taking shots at people on social media isn't usually a great idea.)

On that note: Here's our weekly roundup of the top five best moments from this weekend's NFL action.

Kahleel Bragg contributed photo research to this story.

View gallery (5)