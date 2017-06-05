Super Bowl XLVIII champion quarterback Russell Wilson released his new Alpha Menace Elite cleats in stores at Nike Seattle on Saturday.

Pitched with the slogan "#MakeEmMiss," the famously nimble quarterback's signature cleats are designed to enhance an athlete's mobile skills on the field.

Along with the in-store release, Wilson also dropped a promo commercial in which he puts San Francisco 49ers defenders on literal roller skates as he jukes, dodges, and cuts his way to the endzone.

The Alpha Menace Elite cleats are on sale at Nike.com—but if you want to earn Wilson's juking ability the hard way, you can always try his workout.

Check out all the angles of the new cleats in this gallery.

View gallery (7)