There’s almost nothing that can stop Penn State star Saquon Barkley.

The running back and leading Heisman candidate has been called one of the best football prospects in a “decade” by some scouts, and he proved exactly why against the Iowa Hawkeyes in PSU's fourth game of the season.

Barkley was all over the field for the Nittany Lions, getting it done on the ground, through the air, and in the return game to help lead the 21-19 victory.

Barkley put up a career best 211 rushing rushing yards; a Penn State record of 358 all-purpose yards (combined rushing, receiving, and return yards); and set a career-high with 12 receptions.

But that’s not all.

Barkley showed his unique tandem of strength and athleticism by leaping over an Iowa defender—getting hit midair—and then managing to keep going on the play to gain more yards. Then, with the game on the line, Barkley pulled off the key block for quarterback Trace McSorley—on the final play of the game—stopping a blitzing Iowa linebacker to give McSorley time to throw the winning touchdown.

Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley: What a combo leading Penn State in its @MBUSA Road To Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/Xo9XDpU0H7 — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2017

So, yeah, Barkley’s a pretty good player.

While it’s clear Barkley has a ridiculous amount of natural ability, the reason he’s being talked about like a potential top overall NFL draft pick is the hard work he puts in off the field.

In June 2017, Barkley set a Penn State weight room record with a 405-pound power clean, and he regularly turns heads with his massive, eye-popping lifts in the weight room.

Here are three times Barkley crushed massive weight in the gym.