First, the bad news (for my picks): Ryan Mathews suddenly had his best game of the season, Jeremy Hill scored after about 30 tries inside the one-yard line, and Tate was Golden once again. I'm not counting the DeAndre Hopkins awakening as a miss, because Brock Osweiler being benched was simply too good to believe it could happen.
The good news... well, Allen Robinson is still a bust! That sounds pretty Grinch-like, but we're in the business of predicting busts here. Let's take a look at last week's production and/or lack thereof:
Andrew Luck (250 YDS, 2 TD)
Ryan Mathews (128 YDS, 1 TD)
Jeremy Hill (43 YDS, 1 TD)
DeAndre Hopkins (8 REC, 87 YDS)
Golden Tate (8 REC, 122 YDS)
Michael Thomas (7 REC, 52 YDS, 1 TD)
Spencer Ware (70 YDS, 0 TD)
Tyler Boyd (2 REC, 13 YDS)
Allen Robinson (2 REC, 15 YDS)
Martellus Bennett (2 REC, 35 YDS)
Overall, not my best week for predictions, but we roll on to Week 16. For some of you this is Championship Week. For many others, it's "please dear God don't let me finish in last place and have to wear a face tattoo of my least favorite team's mascot to work on Monday." Either way, choose wisely and give it the old college try.