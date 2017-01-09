Even though the Arizona Cardinals didn’t make the playoffs this year, their running back, David Johnson, had a hell of a season.

The versatile second-year player from Northern Iowa may not be a household name yet, but he’s making himself known as one of the most explosive—and strongest—players in the league.

Johnson led the NFL with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns, earning his first All-Pro team and Pro Bowl selections. Plus, he set a league record by totaling at least 100 yards from scrimmage in 15 straight games to open the season.

The key to Johnson’s success? Never skipping a leg day.

The 6'1", 225-lb running back showed off his incredible strength in the weight room earlier this season, squatting 500 lbs and then knocking out some 51-inch box jumps:

Never skip leg day ppl! Squats (500 lbs) paired with box jumps (51 inches) #legday A video posted by David Johnson (@davidjohnson31) on Jul 6, 2016 at 2:34pm PDT

That lower-body strength is why Johnson has become one of the most talented running backs in football. Just look at this 58-yard touchdown run against the Jets:

Johnson made the All-Pro team at the “flex” position, and for good reason: He’s like a Swiss army knife as an offensive player.

If you need a strong run up the middle, Johnson can do that. If you need an explosive run up the sidelines after breaking multiple tackles, Johnson can do that. If you need a key reception out of the backfield, Johnson can do that. If you need Johnson to literally jump over a defender to gain some yards, he can do that. If you need a perfect block on a passing play, Johnson can do that. If you need a stunning 108-yard kick return touchdown, Johnson can do that too:

The first kickoff return for a TD for the Cardinals since 2010 came from rookie David Johnson.http://t.co/ScHrTBXgJhpic.twitter.com/zz9I9rXtAu — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) September 20, 2015

He may not be selling jerseys around the U.S. just yet, but don't be surprised if Johnson keeps making the Pro Bowl for the Cardinals.

It all starts with leg day.