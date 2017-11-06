If you were watching the NFL's slate of games in Week 9, you’d be forgiven for asking: Is this the 2017-2018 football season or a sequel to Fight Club?

But hey, we get it: Football is a violent game, and fights happen in the preseason and training camp. NFL players can get a bit heated, and sometimes fists are just a more convenient way to take out frustrations on each other instead of the usual hard-hitting tackles.

During Week 9's slate of games, there were three significant brawls with players, and they were almost as entertaining as Georges St-Pierre’s UFC 217 battle and the Deontay Wilder knockout during his heavyweight fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. But because we're reasonably confident we'll see a few more fights from the NFL this season, we'll keep updating this story as the fights erupt.

Here’s a look at three brawls:

A.J. Green vs. Jalen Ramsey (Bengals–Jaguars, Week 9):

 

Mike Evans, Jameis Winston vs. Marshon Lattimore (Saints–Buccaneers, Week 9)

 

 

 

Niners Offense vs. Cards Defense (49ers–Cardinals, Week 9)

 

Keep an eye on this page for any more fights from the 2017 NFL season.