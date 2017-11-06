If you were watching the NFL's slate of games in Week 9, you’d be forgiven for asking: Is this the 2017-2018 football season or a sequel to Fight Club?

But hey, we get it: Football is a violent game, and fights happen in the preseason and training camp. NFL players can get a bit heated, and sometimes fists are just a more convenient way to take out frustrations on each other instead of the usual hard-hitting tackles.

During Week 9's slate of games, there were three significant brawls with players, and they were almost as entertaining as Georges St-Pierre’s UFC 217 battle and the Deontay Wilder knockout during his heavyweight fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. But because we're reasonably confident we'll see a few more fights from the NFL this season, we'll keep updating this story as the fights erupt.

Here’s a look at three brawls:

A.J. Green vs. Jalen Ramsey (Bengals–Jaguars, Week 9):

Jalen Ramsey and AJ Green getting after it out there pic.twitter.com/dKHxrON8I4 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

Mike Evans, Jameis Winston vs. Marshon Lattimore (Saints–Buccaneers, Week 9)

“Hey Mike, did you hear? AJ Green & Jalen Ramsey just got ejected for throwin’ down!”



Mike Evans: “...hold my beer, bruh.” pic.twitter.com/DosOvsSZ2Z — FFcouchcoach (@FFcouchcoach) November 5, 2017

Former VP of officiating @DeanBlandino explains why Mike Evans deserved an ejection for this odd altercation in Saints-Bucs. pic.twitter.com/6zUSDP5fxS — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 6, 2017

Niners Offense vs. Cards Defense (49ers–Cardinals, Week 9)

Keep an eye on this page for any more fights from the 2017 NFL season.