It's that time of year again when elite athletes let it all hang out for ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

The ninth edition of the famous roundup of tastefully posed nude athletes doesn't hit ESPN.com until July 5, but The Worldwide Leader has already released a behind-the-scenes video and the issue's star-studded roster. The Body Issue is meant to show that "athletic" isn't limited to one body type, and that every athlete has a story.

A total of 23 athletes will be featured in the issue, including tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, professional softball player A.J. Andrews, and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who already shared one of his shots on Instagram:

ESPN Body Issue 2017 A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

The issue features athletes from a variety of sports, including Olympic figure skater Ashley Wagner, Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, and UFC fighter Michelle Waterson.

Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs infielder and World Series Champion, also shared a photo from the issue on his Instagram:

Every body has a story #espnbodyissue #shotoniphone7 #portraitmode #JB9 #ElMago #TeamBaez #VoteBaez A post shared by Javier Báez (@javy23baez) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

The list goes on, including two NHL players, six members of the U.S. women's national hockey team, and the husband-and-wife team of Zach Ertz (who plays tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles) and Julie Ertz (who plays for the U.S. women's national soccer team and the Chicago Red Stars).

The full roster was posted on ESPN's Instagram on Sunday:

Your 2017 Body Issue athletes are... A post shared by espn (@espn) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

The behind-the scenes feature gives us a glimpse of the photoshoots and personal interviews, where athletes get serious about their stories and their motivation.

Check out the video below to go behind-the-scenes of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue, which will be on ESPN.com on July 5 and hit newsstands on July 7.