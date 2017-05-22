You might think Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison, getting ready to enter his 15th NFL season, would slow things down a bit. But no, the 39-year-old might be stronger than ever.
Harrison is a fan of posting workouts to his Instagram page (like these 30 times he hit big lifts in the gym), and he was at it again over the weekend. Even though he’s an elder statesman in the NFL, Harrison is still a muscular force to be reckoned with on the gridiron.
This time around, Harrison decided to load up 14 45-lb plates (plus the barbell) for some massive hip thrusts:
If there’s a workout Harrison can’t crush or a lift he can’t do, the linebacker hasn’t found it yet. That might be why he’s still chasing down quarterbacks and flattening running backs despite playing in 187 career games.
During the 2017 NFL Playoffs, after the Steelers beat the Miami Dolphins—where he had 1.5 sacks, six solo tackles, and a forced fumble—Harrison went right into the gym for a workout. The linebacker banged out a 425-lb bench press and then threw on two 45-lb plates to do some weighted pullups.
Looking to boost yours? Try these workouts, tips, and programs from Men’s Fitness to get better and stronger: