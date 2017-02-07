It doesn’t matter if it’s leg day—NFL star Derek Carr’s going to get his arm workout in.

The Oakland Raiders quarterback was gearing up for offseason training with Eric Mahanke, a strength and conditioning coach at Carr Elite, the training facility developed by Carr and his brother David, when he decided to have some fun.

With Mahanke filming Carr and giving him instructions on what to do for each leg exercise, the quarterback used every break and moment he could to work his arms instead.

“Always doing arms!” Mahanke exclaimed at the QB, before shouting: “Dude, stop doing curls!”

It’s encouraging to see Carr doing leg workouts—even if he did sneak some arm moves—after the quarterback suffered a broken fibula in Week 16 of the NFL season. Carr and the Raiders had Super Bowl aspirations in 2016, but losing Carr basically put an end to all of that.

At the time of the injury, the Raiders were 12-3 and had a first-round playoff bye all but locked up, but the stunning loss of Carr tripped up the team: The Raiders finished the season with a loss to the Broncos, lost their backup quarterback Matt McGloin to an injury, ended up as the fifth seed in the playoffs, then saw rookie Connor Cook make his first-ever start in the wild-card round loss to the Houston Texans.

But the future for the Raiders is very bright. Carr is expected to return to full health after passing for 3,937 yards and 28 touchdowns with a career-low six interceptions last season. Meanwhile, wideout Amari Cooper is a budding superstar, the offensive line is stacked, and linebacker Khalil Mack comes into 2017 after winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Carr is ready for a big 2017—he can’t be stopped, even on leg day.

Want to see Carr crush some weight? Check out the quarterback doing deadlifts with massive weight, dumbbell work, chest exercises, and more: