Following a breakout sophomore year for the Penn State Nittany Lions, Saquon Barkley is getting ready for a big 2017 season.

The running back is considered an early Heisman candidate after rushing for 1,496 yards and 18 touchdowns for the reigning Big Ten champions, but he’s not just coasting on his ridiculous combination of power, agility, and speed (he put up an astonishing 4.33-second 40-yard dash in February 2017). He’s hitting the gym hard this offseason, too.

Last year, Barkley proved he was the king of the Penn State weight room when he set the team record with a 390-lb power clean, and he’s setting even more records now.

Barkley beat his own school mark with a 405-lb power clean:

Penn State Strong! Barkley 405lbs Power Clean pic.twitter.com/1LnAEYqy73 — Iron Lions (@IronLions1) June 29, 2017

Barkley’s not only crushing power cleans, either.

Here’s the running back banging out five reps of 525-lb squats:

As if Saquon's clean wasn't impressive, here he is squatting 525 for 5 reps this morning pic.twitter.com/fa3nYA6joi — Chance Sorrell #58 (@Chanman158811) June 30, 2017

Penn State has national title aspirations this season after winning its conference for the first time in eight years in 2016. If the team wants to do it, it’ll need Barkley to be at his best.

Clearly, the running back got the message.

