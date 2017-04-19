Even in the White House, it’s just Gronk being Gronk.

With the New England Patriots visiting on Wednesday to celebrate their epic Super Bowl victory, Rob Gronkowski decided to have some fun.

While Press Secretary Sean Spicer was in the middle of his daily media briefing, Gronkowski appeared from behind a curtain and offered to “help” out Spicer as he took questions from reporters:

The moment was another chapter in the “offseason of Gronk,” which has seen the party-loving tight end chug beers on parade floats at the Super Bowl parade, jump into the ring at WrestleMania, star as a cop in a wild movie called You Can't Have It, and tackle quarterback Tom Brady at Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox.

Maybe when Gronk is done with his football career he’ll have a future in politics.