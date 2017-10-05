Even if you've been hitting the links for years, you know that taking a step back and reacquainting yourself with some golf 101s every so often can help drive your game to a higher plane.

One of the most essential chapters in the tutorial: refining your swing.

“Keeping it simple and allowing your natural swing to come out while following the basics is your best bet,” says Derek Morrison, a PGA professional and director of golf at Sugar Mill Country Club in New Smyrna Beach, FL.

And kudos to those duffers who already know that the swing is an engagement of the total body, not just a “hit” with your hands and arms, says Morrison—it won’t take much for you to get to the next level.

So it doesn’t matter whether you’re closing in on a single-digit handicap or still trying to break 100, lock in Morrison’s three crucial swing components and get ready to watch those birdies fly.

Bridge the GAP

Use the acronym GAP—grip, aim, posture—to help dial in your swing.

Grip: Hold the club in your fingers, not your palms. Aim: Keep your feet, hips, and shoulders parallel to the target. Posture: Keep your upper body balanced and slightly bent at the waist, arms hanging loose.

