For hockey players, getting through the grueling NHL season is no easy feat.

It’s 82 games of hard-fought skating, slashing, and big hits, which can leave players bruised and bloodied by the end—and that’s not even factoring whether their team makes the playoffs or not.

Whether it’s Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin banging out squats and hitting the bench press over the summer, New York Rangers speedster Michael Grabner coming up with new drills to help him get faster, or Toronto Maple Leafs youngster William Nylander crushing single-leg lifts, squats, cleans, and deadlifts, as these guys told Men’s Fitness, it takes time and dedication to in the gym to be an NHL pro.

Just like their counterparts around the sports world, including NFL players James Harrison, Russell Wilson, and Antonio Brown, NBA stars like LeBron James and Jimmy Butler, and MLB powerhouses like Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton, and Mike Trout, these NHL players love sharing their workouts on social media.

Here’s how 27 NHL players trained for the 2016-17 season and got shredded:

27. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

It's good to be back .... First day in the books #trainingcamp @penguins A post shared by Kris Letang (@kletang_58) on Sep 23, 2016 at 3:42pm PDT

Summer is almost over .... I'm getting excited for training camp ... And I have the best in the biz to get me ready for it @jonchaimberg A post shared by Kris Letang (@kletang_58) on Aug 13, 2015 at 6:08pm PDT

#Repost @cathlaflamme11 with @repostapp. ・・・ On a un petit adepte de l'entraînement #gymvert #apc @kletang_58 A post shared by Kris Letang (@kletang_58) on Jul 4, 2015 at 11:37am PDT

Already anxious for next season ... Today was a great day @apcgym with my trainer and good friend @jonchaimberg A post shared by Kris Letang (@kletang_58) on May 26, 2015 at 10:04am PDT

26. Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars

Post ice Friday finishers A post shared by Tyler Seguin (@tseguin92) on Jul 22, 2016 at 8:01am PDT

Day 3 was intense @biosteelsports #camp #drinkthepink #darkknight @underarmour @matt_nichol A post shared by Tyler Seguin (@tseguin92) on Aug 19, 2015 at 5:59pm PDT

When you get a new personal best and join the 4 plus club @matt_nichol #risengrind A post shared by Tyler Seguin (@tseguin92) on Aug 11, 2015 at 7:28am PDT

25. James van Riemsdyk, Toronto Maple Leafs

Just did the #22pushupchallenge to bring awareness to veterans suicide prevention. Thanks to the vets for all you #22kill ... @morganrielly @jgardiner272 @shattdeuces @tvanriemsdyk6 You're next! A post shared by James van Riemsdyk (@jvanriemsdyk) on Aug 16, 2016 at 7:07pm PDT

24. Anthony Duclair, Arizona Coyotes

A post shared by Anthony Duclair (@a_duclair10) on Jul 6, 2016 at 10:12am PDT

23. Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia Flyers

85lbs chin ups for reps.........not bad! #SPIDER #waynesimmonds #philadelphiaflyers #biosteel #offseasontraining2014 A post shared by Matt Nichol (@matt_nichol) on Jul 10, 2014 at 8:57am PDT

22. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

21. Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

Making good use of the @onnit Si Board. #onnit #siboard #silkymits A post shared by Jonathan Toews (@jonathantoews) on Sep 1, 2016 at 1:18pm PDT

Just over a month until World Cup, time to step it up. #evoultrafit #arpwave A post shared by Jonathan Toews (@jonathantoews) on Aug 2, 2016 at 11:52am PDT

20. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Усердно Работаем A post shared by Alexander Ovechkin (@aleksandrovechkinofficial) on Aug 11, 2016 at 10:58am PDT

A post shared by Alexander Ovechkin (@aleksandrovechkinofficial) on Aug 27, 2015 at 4:11am PDT

19. Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

Saturday morning plyo and conditioning training with @mkfitness_. Guy really knows his stuff and he'll waste no time whipping you into shape! #follow #fit A post shared by Seth Jones (@seth_jones) on Jul 27, 2015 at 5:54pm PDT

18. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

Jumping a little higher today. Wonder why. @justinjames99 A post shared by Claude Giroux (@28cgiroux) on Aug 25, 2016 at 8:39am PDT

Summer toys 🐒 A post shared by Claude Giroux (@28cgiroux) on Jul 18, 2016 at 9:16am PDT

17. Brendan Gallagher, Montreal Canadiens

#Nike A post shared by Brendan Gallagher (@bgally.11) on Jun 9, 2015 at 12:18pm PDT

16. Artemi Panarin, Chicago Blackhawks

Тренировки по #тайскийбокс с чемпионом мира @hidchenko 💪 Practice with #thaibox champion @hidchenko 💪 A post shared by @artemiypanarin on Jul 19, 2016 at 1:49pm PDT

Первые тренировки #джиуджитсу с @vinogradovbjj💪First #jiujitsu lessons with @vinogradovdjj💪#fightfabrika A post shared by @artemiypanarin on Jun 9, 2016 at 6:50am PDT

Здоровяк в зале😂😂😂 #фитнес #подготовка A post shared by @artemiypanarin on Sep 9, 2015 at 9:42am PDT

15. Michael Grabner, New York Rangers

Trying to work on those hops..thanks to cameraman @schlutze25 #hurdles #workout A post shared by Michael Grabner (@grabner40) on Aug 1, 2016 at 6:43am PDT

Great time with @85fipo at @crossfit9020..was a fun video shoot with @laola1tv #gameface #notreally A post shared by Michael Grabner (@grabner40) on Jul 22, 2015 at 9:40am PDT

Fun Video shoot with Team of @trayn #traynhard #DoYouEvenTrayn #sundayworkday A post shared by Michael Grabner (@grabner40) on Jul 27, 2014 at 12:06pm PDT

14. Max Pacioretty, Montreal Canadiens

13. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona Coyotes

Feels good to be back in the gym! @oelofsweden #coyotes A post shared by Oliver Ekman-Larsson (@oel23) on May 12, 2014 at 10:43am PDT

12. David Pastrňák, Boston Bruins

#cantwaitforseason A post shared by David Pastrnak (@davidpastrnak) on Jun 17, 2015 at 6:22am PDT

11. Scott Upshall, St. Louis Blues

110 m dash... X 10. 😳💦💦💦 @lululemonmen @asicsgallery A post shared by Scottie Upshall 🇨🇦 (@supshall9) on Jun 23, 2015 at 12:54pm PDT

10. William Karlsson, Columbus Blue Jackets

Workout habits #dab @williamkarlssoncbj A post shared by Alexander Wennberg (@alexanderwennberg) on Jul 26, 2016 at 11:50am PDT

8. Joffrey Lupul, Toronto Maple Leafs

Get em @NikeHockey A post shared by Joffrey Lupul (@jlupul) on Oct 13, 2014 at 10:59am PDT

7. Nazem Kadri, Toronto Maple Leafs

KGs A post shared by Nazem Kadri (@43kadri) on Jun 24, 2016 at 11:25am PDT

💯 A post shared by Nazem Kadri (@43kadri) on Jul 14, 2015 at 10:52am PDT

6. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

#legdaylove A post shared by William Nylander (@williamnylander) on Aug 3, 2016 at 9:27am PDT

Boom A post shared by William Nylander (@williamnylander) on Jul 11, 2016 at 4:16am PDT

Great workout in beautiful Bratislava. Now off to watch my brother in the final #swedenvscanada A post shared by William Nylander (@williamnylander) on Aug 15, 2015 at 3:01am PDT

5. Ryan Johansen, Nashville Predators

You know why I'm here @bunktuzzi44 haha #insidejoke #righton A post shared by Ryan Johansen (@ryanjohansen92) on Jul 4, 2016 at 6:52pm PDT

Good warm up @jordanmack5 A post shared by Ryan Johansen (@ryanjohansen92) on Aug 12, 2014 at 9:18am PDT

4. Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

Between a dozen chocolate chip cookies I work on my weighted range. @bodyxtraining #cookiemonster A post shared by Aaron Ekblad (@aaronekblad5) on Jun 10, 2016 at 9:29am PDT

Working on my best Michael Jordan impression 🏀 #NHLCombine A post shared by Aaron Ekblad (@aaronekblad5) on Jun 2, 2014 at 6:44am PDT

3. Evander Kane, Buffalo Sabres

Keeping the back strong, especially since lots of people want to jump on it. #iloveit A post shared by Evander Kane (@evander9kane) on Jul 15, 2016 at 10:10am PDT

Back to back like I'm on the cover of lethal weapon.... A post shared by Evander Kane (@evander9kane) on Aug 19, 2015 at 7:48am PDT

2. P.K. Subban, Nashville Predators

#monstermode A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on Sep 7, 2016 at 7:52am PDT

Week 11 #monstermode A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on Sep 5, 2016 at 1:08pm PDT

Week 10 #monstermode A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on Aug 29, 2016 at 6:05am PDT

Week 9 #monstermode A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on Aug 26, 2016 at 3:28pm PDT

8 weeks #monstermode A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on Aug 15, 2016 at 12:06pm PDT

6 weeks #monstermode A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on Aug 5, 2016 at 10:20am PDT

Some of you asked for bench... Warm up #8weeks A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on Jul 26, 2016 at 9:48am PDT

1. Alex Galchenyuk, Montreal Canadiens

My trainer is a beast 💰 I told him to do 27 😂 easy @foresmanscott #225 @galchenyuksr A post shared by Alex Galchenyuk (@agally94) on Sep 8, 2016 at 11:37am PDT

Have a great weekend everyone ✌🏻️... Great week of work is done @galchenyuksr @foresmanscott @jtssportsperformance1 @chamberfitness @maatrainingusa #isitoctoberyet @canadiensmtl ? A post shared by Alex Galchenyuk (@agally94) on Sep 3, 2016 at 2:41pm PDT

Was trying to catch all the Pokemons before the weekend 😂 @galchenyuksr @foresmanscott #pokemongo ..🤔 A post shared by Alex Galchenyuk (@agally94) on Aug 12, 2016 at 7:33pm PDT

Celebrating 4th of July with the tank @emelin74 #monday❤️ #dab A post shared by Alex Galchenyuk (@agally94) on Jul 4, 2016 at 8:00am PDT

... @2chainzrap 2 chainzzzz ⛓@chamberfitness . Enjoy your weekend every one .... A post shared by Alex Galchenyuk (@agally94) on May 7, 2016 at 2:50pm PDT

#WORK @fasttwitch A post shared by Alex Galchenyuk (@agally94) on Aug 15, 2015 at 8:38am PDT