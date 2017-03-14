For hockey players, getting through the grueling NHL season is no easy feat.

It’s 82 games of hard-fought skating, slashing, and big hits, which can leave players bruised and bloodied by the end—and that’s not even factoring whether their team makes the playoffs or not.

Whether it’s Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin banging out squats and hitting the bench press over the summer, New York Rangers speedster Michael Grabner coming up with new drills to help him get faster, or Toronto Maple Leafs youngster William Nylander crushing single-leg lifts, squats, cleans, and deadlifts, as these guys told Men’s Fitness, it takes time and dedication to in the gym to be an NHL pro.

Just like their counterparts around the sports world, including NFL players James Harrison, Russell Wilson, and Antonio Brown, NBA stars like LeBron James and Jimmy Butler, and MLB powerhouses like Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton, and Mike Trout, these NHL players love sharing their workouts on social media.

Here’s how 27 NHL players trained for the 2016-17 season and got shredded:

27. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

 

It's good to be back .... First day in the books #trainingcamp @penguins

#Repost @cathlaflamme11 with @repostapp. ・・・ On a un petit adepte de l'entraînement #gymvert #apc @kletang_58

Already anxious for next season ... Today was a great day @apcgym with my trainer and good friend @jonchaimberg

26. Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars

 

Post ice Friday finishers

Day 3 was intense @biosteelsports #camp #drinkthepink #darkknight @underarmour @matt_nichol

When you get a new personal best and join the 4 plus club @matt_nichol #risengrind

25. James van Riemsdyk, Toronto Maple Leafs

 

24. Anthony Duclair, Arizona Coyotes

 

23. Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia Flyers

 

85lbs chin ups for reps.........not bad! #SPIDER #waynesimmonds #philadelphiaflyers #biosteel #offseasontraining2014

22. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

 

21. Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

 

Making good use of the @onnit Si Board. #onnit #siboard #silkymits

Just over a month until World Cup, time to step it up. #evoultrafit #arpwave

20. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

 

Усердно Работаем

19. Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

 

18. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

 

Jumping a little higher today. Wonder why. @justinjames99

Summer toys 🐒

17. Brendan Gallagher, Montreal Canadiens

 

#Nike

16. Artemi Panarin, Chicago Blackhawks

 

 

 

Здоровяк в зале😂😂😂 #фитнес #подготовка

15. Michael Grabner, New York Rangers

 

Trying to work on those hops..thanks to cameraman @schlutze25 #hurdles #workout

Great time with @85fipo at @crossfit9020..was a fun video shoot with @laola1tv #gameface #notreally

Fun Video shoot with Team of @trayn #traynhard #DoYouEvenTrayn #sundayworkday

14. Max Pacioretty, Montreal Canadiens

 

13. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona Coyotes

 

Feels good to be back in the gym! @oelofsweden #coyotes

12. David Pastrňák, Boston Bruins

 

#cantwaitforseason

11. Scott Upshall, St. Louis Blues

 

110 m dash... X 10. 😳💦💦💦 @lululemonmen @asicsgallery

10. William Karlsson, Columbus Blue Jackets

 

Workout habits #dab @williamkarlssoncbj

9. Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

 

8. Joffrey Lupul, Toronto Maple Leafs

 

Get em @NikeHockey

7. Nazem Kadri, Toronto Maple Leafs

 

KGs

💯

6. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

 

#legdaylove

Boom

Great workout in beautiful Bratislava. Now off to watch my brother in the final #swedenvscanada

5. Ryan Johansen, Nashville Predators

 

You know why I'm here @bunktuzzi44 haha #insidejoke #righton

Good warm up @jordanmack5

4. Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

 

Between a dozen chocolate chip cookies I work on my weighted range. @bodyxtraining #cookiemonster

Working on my best Michael Jordan impression 🏀 #NHLCombine

3. Evander Kane, Buffalo Sabres

 

 

Keeping the back strong, especially since lots of people want to jump on it. #iloveit

Back to back like I'm on the cover of lethal weapon....

2. P.K. Subban, Nashville Predators

 

#monstermode

Week 11 #monstermode

Week 10 #monstermode

Week 9 #monstermode

8 weeks #monstermode

6 weeks #monstermode

Some of you asked for bench... Warm up #8weeks

1. Alex Galchenyuk, Montreal Canadiens

 

 

My trainer is a beast 💰 I told him to do 27 😂 easy @foresmanscott #225 @galchenyuksr

Was trying to catch all the Pokemons before the weekend 😂 @galchenyuksr @foresmanscott #pokemongo ..🤔

Celebrating 4th of July with the tank @emelin74 #monday❤️ #dab

... @2chainzrap 2 chainzzzz ⛓@chamberfitness . Enjoy your weekend every one ....

#WORK @fasttwitch

