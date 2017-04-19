It might finally happen—for real this time,

UFC President Dana White dropped a bombshell on the world of boxing on Wednesday, saying that the long-rumored superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is getting closer to being finalized, and that he expects a final agreement ‘in a few days.’

"I think we get the McGregor side in the next couple of days. And then I go lock myself in a room for a couple of days with Team Mayweather and see what we can come out with," White said in the interview, first aired on Cowherd's radio show The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

Dana White on fight: Floyd will make north of $100 million and Conor $75 million...The McGregor side gets done in the next couple days pic.twitter.com/A3gfegL7nW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 19, 2017

White then spoke about the negotiations, and what he believes the projected purse for both fighters would be.

"It depends on how much the fight sells," White said. "And if the fight sells as well as I think it can, Floyd makes a little north of $100 (million) and Conor makes $75 (million)."

