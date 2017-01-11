It seems like Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is a fight that just won’t go away.

.@FloydMayweather joined the show today and has an exciting update for fans about @TheNotoriousMMA. pic.twitter.com/9WoSefukzd — First Take (@FirstTake) January 11, 2017

Mayweather said in his most recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, that his team offered McGregor a guaranteed $15 million purse for the bout.

“We are willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage, the back end percentage on pay-per-view. But of course, we’re the ‘A’ side,” said Mayweather. “How can a guy talk about $20 or $30 million if he’s never made $8 or $9 million?”

The boxer then went on to say, “we tried to make the Conor McGregor fight. They know what my number is." What is his number? It’s $100 million.

Obviously, if this fight ever happens, it has the potential to be one of the biggest pay-per-views in history. Mayweather is undoubtably boxing’s PPV king, and McGregor has set all kinds of UFC PPV records.

“I’m saying right here on this show, Conor McGregor keeps telling everybody he wants the fight — let’s make it happen."

And, in case you were wondering what McGregor had to say about Mayweather's comments on ESPN, check out this tweet he sent out today: