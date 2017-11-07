Lightweight UFC fighter Sage Northcutt wants to take his fighting skills to the big screen.

The 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter and undefeated kickboxer has thrown his hat from the Octagon into the Hollywood casting ring, saying that he’s hoping he can score a role in the upcoming Creed 2.

But Northcutt isn’t hoping to be some random opponent for Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed to battle—he wants to play the son of Dolph Lundgren’s Rocky IV villain Ivan Drago.

"The new Creed 2 movie is coming out, so I was actually going to audition for that," Northcutt said in an interview with MMAFighting.com's Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour. "Got a little audition tape so hopefully that goes through. That would be pretty neat. Being Ivan Drago's son in the movie? That would be pretty fun. I had some friends of mine and they were talking about it with me and I just got linked up with it. A few people, Mr. [Urijah] Faber mentioned it too, so it was really cool how it all came together."

Sylvester Stallone is directing Jordan in the anticipated sequel, and Stallone has repeatedly hinted on social media that the storyline will feature a battle between Creed and the son of Drago. In fact, Lundgren himself has hinted at his involvement in the film on Instagram, showing off some workouts and writing captions that strongly suggest he’ll return as Drago.

One of Stallone’s most obvious hints was an Instagram post of Jordan’s Creed facing off against Drago in the ring, with the caption: “Here's a chance to stretch your imagination ... History will always repeat itself in one form or another, just got to be ready! ... Sins of the father.... #creed2 #agentnickyc #rockybalboa”

While nothing is official yet, it certainly looks like Drago’s son will play a role in the film—and Northcutt could be a perfect pick to play him.

Besides Northcutt's obvious casting advantage—he can clearly fight—he’d fit in for a number reasons: Northcutt’s as shredded as Lundgren was back in his Rocky IV days, with a ripped six-pack and a sculpted upper body. On top of that, he facially resembles Lundgren and even sports a strikingly similar haircut to Drago had in Rocky IV. (Whether this means Northcutt is due for something a little less 80s, or if Drago's Soviet buzzcut was ahead of its time, well... we'll leave that up to you.)

Need more proof? Check out these photos and decide for yourself.

Creed 2, directed by Sylvester Stallone, is set to hit theaters on November 21, 2018.