The Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor boxing match is the sporting event of the year.

It might even be the sporting event of the decade, depending on the result.

If Mayweather wins, he’ll be 50-0—having conquered basically everything a boxer can in a career. If McGregor wins, he’ll become a sports legend like we've never seen.

Either way, the two fighters have created an insane amount of hype—jetting around the world for a four-day press tour.

The first stop in Los Angeles was crazy enough. McGregor came out wearing a suit with pinstriping that read “F*ck You”; while in Toronto, Mayweather waved around his diamond-encrusted Hublot watch and a bag full of money.

In Brooklyn for Day 3, things got even crazier. Here's a look at how it was in the press room:

McGregor turned up the animosity with some personal insults, and Mayweather responded by raining money all over McGregor and the first few rows of spectators at the Barclays Center.

If the two have any love for each other, you couldn’t see it on stage.

Take a look at our behind-the-scenes footage in anticipation of the August 26 bout.