Conor McGregor: superstar jockey?

The UFC superstar announced plans to get into horse racing for the first Pegasus World Cup with with some help from comedian Jon Lovitz, and now the two are back as the MMA champion steps up his training:

Things get a little testy between the guys and the [Irish] profanity soon starts to fly. With the exception of a few choice words, you've got to applaud the UFC lightweight champion for keeping his cool, and for having the sense of humor to appear in this series of short films to promote the upcoming event, which is being touted as the world’s richest horse race.

Be sure to keep an eye out for the next installment of these entertaining clips to find out if McGregor was able to make any progress in his "quest" to become a champion jockey. The final final episode will premiere live on NBC, January 28 during the broadcast of the race.

And in case you missed it, here's the first video from the campaign: