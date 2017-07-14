It's safe to say things are a bit tense between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

The two fighters have been jawing back and forth while on their worldwide press tour—slinging insults, money, and veiled threats as they march toward the August 26 fight date.

Like many other major sporting events, the Mayweather-McGregor press tour got the ‘Bad Lip Reading’ treatment. Naturally, it’s hilarious. You've never seen (or heard) the two hot heads like this before.

Take a look:



