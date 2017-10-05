UFC superstar Conor McGregor trash-talked his way into one of the biggest boxing matchups in sports history—and that was after he'd become UFC's first fighter to claim simultaneous championships in two weight classes. Now, the MMA fighter is getting his own feature-length documentary.

The upcoming film, Notorious, will follow McGregor’s rise from an amatuer fighter to a worldwide sensation.

McGregor’s August 2017 fight against Floyd Mayweather earned him the biggest payday of his career, but long before that, he was scratching and clawing his way up the UFC ladder, winning fights with brutal knockouts and fierce takedowns.

In the newest trailer for the documentary Notorious, McGregor shows off a side that fans have never seen before: the moments after his loss to Nate Diaz; time with his family; rehab from injuries; and behind-the-scenes footage of McGregor before the biggest fights of his career.

Check out the trailer:

Notorious will be released on November 1, 2017.