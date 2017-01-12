THE TOP

The Synthesis Pro Full-Zip Hoodie from Eddie Bauer was designed for move- ment: It’s lightweight and has an outer shell that repels water.

$100, eddiebauer.com

THE SHIRT

From Reebok, the Activchill shirt is a moisture-wicking compression tee ready for game time.

$35, reebok.com

THE JOGGERS

Split trousers from Kit + Ace: what basketball warmup pants would look like if your tailor made them for you.

$178, kitandace.com

THE KICKS

Flaunting a visible heel cushion, Brooks’ Fusion shoe is 1990s retro cool—but with 2016 technology.

$115, brooksrunning.com