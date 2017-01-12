THE TOP
This blazer from Nautica isn’t technically workout gear, but with its cotton-poly blend and water-resistant shell, it’s not definitely part of the family.
$228, nautica.com
THE SHIRT
Straight from J.Crew and New Balance, this tee is extra breathable, fast-drying, and eye-catching.
$50, newbalance.com
THE JOGGERS
Moisture-wicking C9 Champion Tech Fleece joggers can take you pretty much anywhere this side of “dress pants.”
$25, target.com
THE KICKS
APL is the hottest new sneaker company in America. These snug trainers, made of Italian neoprene with a unique cross-strap design, make it clear why.
$495, athleticpropulsionlabs.com