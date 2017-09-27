When it comes to sweatpants, most people just grab the ratty old pair that’s been decaying at the bottom of their closet and give up on the rest of their outfit.

We say it’s time to change that.

Fashion The hottest fall style trends for men These autumn crazes will keep you looking hot as the weather cools down.

So whether you’re still not over the athleisure trend or you just want to replace your worn-out sweats with something a little more stylish, try kicking your game up a notch by picking up a pair of these elevated sweatpants guaranteed to leave you feeling comfortable and looking good.

From street fleece to tech fleece, here are our picks for fall 2017.