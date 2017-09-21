It's OK to admit if you have absolutely no idea how to put outfits together.

And to be honest? Most people don't. Luckily, looking stylish isn't as hard as it sometimes looks—and it certainly doesn't require spending entire paychecks on the latest runway looks.

To prove it, we caught up with celebrity DJ and resident chill dude Brendan Fallis ahead of his set at Imperial Companies' "Tuesdays at Henry Hall" event. Here are his top tips for looking pretty damn put-together all the time, no high fashion necessary.

1. Prioritize simplicity

"Get staples in your closet you can mix and match," Fallis says. "Crisp white tees and a good pair of denim go a long way."

2. Go blue

"Having one great navy suit can get you through so many situations," Fallis says. "[Wear it] as a sport coat, a casual suit with a white tee and white trainers, or more formally with a tie."

3. Freshen up

"White trainers tend to be my staple item—something clean and simple," Fallis says.

4. First, be comfortable in your own skin

"In general, more so than being fashionable, just be confident," Fallis says. "If you're confident with your style, no matter what it may be, you'll look and feel better."

