This fall, take a style cue from Michael Keaton. The urbane, DB-sporting actor (and best Batman ever, IOHO) stars as a real badass in his new film American Assassin, which opened on September 15.

Here's how to pull off his look.

The updated double-breasted jacket

If you picture only 1920s gangsters or Armani-clad Richard Gere in American Gigolo going double-breasted, heads up: This Suitsupply Madison blazer, in cotton with an all-natural shoulder and shorter body, leaves those last-century DBs in the dust. ($499 as suit, suitsupply.com)

The graphic shirt

With the quiet elegance of the blazer, a cool print shirt—like the Shxonebilly from Selected Homme+—keeps it interesting. ($135, bestsellerclothing.com)

The timeless watch

The first dress style from Detroit watch-maker Shinola, the Bedrock watch has a clean white face and a rich cordovan leather strap in oxblood, making it an instant classic. ($700, shinola.com)

The easy loafer

Finish the look by slipping into Florsheim’s Oval Penny Drivers, which are so soft and supple they’ll feel like they’re yours at first step. Now, go take the road in style. ($100, florsheim.com)