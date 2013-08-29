You already know that the omega-3s found in fatty fish are good for your heart. But the compound is also one of the best for your complexion. “It combats the inflammation that can cause blotchiness, rashes, and other skin problems,” says Tammy Lakatos Shames, R.D., co-author of The Nutrition Twins' Veggie Cure. Loading up on the healthy fat may also lower your skin cancer risk. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, people who took an omega-3 supplement were less susceptible to damage from UV rays than those who didn’t. If you’re not a fan of fish, consider other sources of omega-3 fatty acid, like walnuts or flaxseed.