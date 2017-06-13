While Henry Cavill is internationally known for his role as Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and (most likely) in the upcoming Justice League—for which he used this routine to get extra-jacked—he's filled out some pretty kickass roles over the years.

The former Men’s Fitness cover star brought out his muscles to play a dapper secret agent in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., a soldier in Sand Castle, and a god in Immortals. For his new role in Mission: Impossible 6, he has a brand new look to add: A perfectly groomed mustache.

Cavill’s role in the film is a mystery for now—maybe he’s playing a bad guy—but he could end up stealing the show from star Tom Cruise with facial hair like this.

Here’s a look at the best shots of Cavill's mustache.

(Photos of Cavill from @henrycavill Instagram and @christophermcquarrie Instagram)

