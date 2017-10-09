One of the most well-worn punchlines in NBA circles is LeBron James’ receding hairline—and even the “King” himself is in on it.

James has always had a good sense of humor about his hair, and he proved that once again with a new video on social media.

The Cavaliers superstar was hanging out in the weight room with teammates Dwyane Wade and Richard Jefferson when the conversation turned to hair.

James spoke into the camera and complained that it “wasn’t fair” that new teammate Wade could still grow a full head of hair.

James offered a wish for a fix, pointing to his beard and saying, “Why can't I just like velcro this off and put it on top?”

Watch the funny moment:

On the bright side for Cleveland tonight, here’s LeBron making jokes about his hairline pic.twitter.com/SYvB5usBfI — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 6, 2017

