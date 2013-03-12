The best workouts aren't always flashy—plenty of simple routines get the job done. We've got one that blasts your pecs with heavy weight and hits the muscle fibers from every important angle.

Directions

To keep the workout to 15 minutes, you'll need to rush your warm-up on the bench press a bit. Steadily work up in weight, resting only as long between warm-up sets as it takes to change the plates. This hustle means you won't be optimally prepared to lift your heaviest possible load for four to six reps—so you should therefore use a slightly lighter weight—but that's the tradeoff for getting the workout done quickly. To minimize the problem, rest two minutes after your last warm-up set before you go heavy.

1) Bench press

Sets : 1 Reps: 4–6

2) Incline dumbbell press

Sets : 1 Reps: 8–10

3) Parallel bar dip

Sets : 1 Reps: 12–15