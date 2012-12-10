Sometimes, you’ve gotta suck it up and admit you shouldn't run to the gym amid the hurricane-force gale or pounding blizzard outside.

When a bout of bad weather rolls in and you can’t make it to the gym, let alone train outside, a DIY circuit is the best way to work all your muscle groups—even without equipment, says Brent Callaway, the International Performance Director for EXOS.

So here are three easy-to-follow workouts—two strength-training circuits from Callaway and one power yoga sequence from Amy Opielowski, the San Diego Program Manager for Core Yoga Power—to keep you on your fitness game this winter. They prove you can get your heart pumping and work your whole body...even in your tiny living room.

Workout 1: bodyweight circuit

What it works: shoulders, traps, scapular retractors, quads, pecs, glutes, core, cardio

Directions: Complete the exercises in this order. Repeat 3 times.

30 seconds x burpees

15-20 x pushups

10 each x Ys, Ts, and Ws

30 seconds x mountain climbers

15 x single-leg squats

15 x glute bridges

30 seconds x jumping jacks

8 x plank with alternating arm lifts

Exercise descriptions:

For the Ys, Ts, and Ws, start standing. Hinge over at the waist with your back flat and chest up. For each position, squeeze your shoulder blades together. Raise your arms above head to create a Y shape with your arms. For the T, from the start position, raise your arms up and out to the side until they're parallel to the ground. For the W, pull your arms back with elbows bent.

For the glute bridges, start lying on your back with knees bent and feet on the floor. With one knee elevated towards your chest, push your glutes and hips up so your shoulders and supporting foot are holding the position. Return to the start and switch to the other foot.

For the plank, begin by establishing a stable position. Raise one arm in front of you to create an unstable platform, hold for five seconds. Lower the arm and switch. Repeat until each arm has been lifted eight times.

Abs workouts The best bodyweight abs workout Strengthen your core and make your abs pop with this four-move workout.

Workout #2: weighted circuit

What it works: shoulders, traps, scapular retractors, hamstrings, quads, glutes, core, cardio

Directions: Complete the exercises in this order. Repeat 3 times.

30 seconds x burpees

10 x half-kneeling shoulder press

10 x bentover flyes

30 x mountain climbers

10 x rear-foot elevated split squats

10 x single-leg Romanian deadlifts

30 x jumping jacks

8 x plank with alternating arms lifts

Exercise descriptions:

For the half-kneeling shoulder press, start by kneeling on one knee with both dumbbells at your shoulders, lined up with your ears. Press the weight vertically up, extending both arms fully at the top. Keep your knees relatively narrow so you're creating the stability internally rather than stealing it from the ground.

For the rear-foot elevated split squats, start by putting your foot shoelace-side down on a chair behind you. Keep your weight on your front leg during the squat and the weights in your hands down by your sides.

For the single-leg Romanian deadlifts, begin by standing tall with weights resting in your hands. Hinge forward at the hip as you extend one leg behind you and lower your weights to the ground, similar to the Warrior III yoga pose. Keep learning forward until your body and leg are parallel to the floor to make a T position with the entire body. Press yourself back up to return to standing.

Weight loss 8 at-home workouts to lose weight There's no need to deal with the gym crowds.

Workout #3: yoga sequence

Directions: To get a dose of cardio, strength training, and stretching, perform the following yoga poses recommended Amy Opielowski. For a sequence, transition between each posture with a few breaths in down dog. Perform the set two or three times and at the end of the final set, take a five minute rest in corpse pose.

What it works: glutes, hamstrings, quads, shoulders, triceps, biceps, traps, deltoids, abdominals

Double pushup chaturanga: Begin in high plank, and exhale as you lower towards the mat, stopping before coming to rest. With elbows bent to 90 degrees, inhale to upward facing dog. Exhale back to low plank, and inhale while you push back up to high plank. Exhale to downward facing dog with hips high, hands shoulder-width apart, and shoulders rolled open. Chair pose to airplane arms with weights: From standing, shift your weight onto your heels, bend your knees, and sit your hips low like you are sitting in a chair. With weights in hands, exhale to perform a shoulder press. Inhale to lower the weights back to your shoulders, and hinge forward at the hips until your torso is parallel with the floor while you exhale and extend your arms back to a triceps extension. Flow between chair pose with shoulder press and airplane arms with tricep extension passing through your chest, for 15 reps. Crescent lunge with weights: From down dog, inhale as you lift your right leg up and back, keeping your hips square. Exhale, and sweep your leg into a low lunge with your back heel elevated and your left thigh engaged. Once steady, grab the weights in each hand. Draw arms up and overhead for a shoulder press and repeat 15 times. Lower weights to the ground and proceed to down dog to switch sides. Lunge with bicep curl: From crescent lunge, lower arms to your sides, holding weights, and bend your back knee into a lunge position. As you exhale, press through the front heel and the glutes to straighten legs as you curl weights up; repeat 15 times. Lower weights to the ground and proceed to down dog to switch sides. Block or medicine ball pass: Lying on your back, place a block or light medicine ball between your ankles with legs straight. Crunch and lift your legs up and above your body to pass the weight to your hands, and lower your arms with the ball back towards the floor as you extend your legs to hover above the mat. Continue to pass the weight from hands to ankles for 15 reps.