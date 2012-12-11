Bodyweight exercises are not only simple and convenient, but also a great way to improve strength, balance, and flexibility in one shot. You won’t even need to leave the house to get in a solid workout.

“One of the best parts about bodyweight training is that you don’t need specialized equipment,” says Matt Basso, a personal trainer and president of the New York-based Iron Lotus Personal Training. “It’s a great way to exercise when you’re traveling, or even if you’re too busy to hit the gym.”

Here are some of Basso’s favorite bodyweight exercises, no gym required. For beginners, he suggests cycling through the exercises (10 reps each) as a circuit, repeating the whole circuit three times. If you’re more experienced, crush the exercises to failure.