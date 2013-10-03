We've shown you a 10-minute back workout, now now it's time to focus on your shoulders. This workout is a quick and efficient way to bulk up your upper body.

The workout is a four-exercise giant set, which combines different loading patterns and movement speeds. If you’re not comfortable with the clean high pull, you can replace it with a barbell upright row to the chest instead. As you start to fatigue in the later rounds, during the overhead press, make sure to avoid leaning backward and overarching your back. Try placing one foot in front of the other, which will help you stay upright.

See how many rounds you can bang out in the 15-minute session.

1. High pull or upright row (heavy and explosive)

5 reps (zero rest)

2. Barbell overhead press

6-8 reps (zero rest)

3. Low-cable rope high pull to chest

10-12 reps (zero rest)

4. Lateral dumbbell raise

12-15 reps (60-seconds rest)